Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.
Kroger, on Friday, bid $20 billion for Albertsons, or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.
Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said the combination could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution, and shared investments in technology. He said the company would plow those savings back into lower prices, higher wages and improved stores.
“We will take the learnings from each company to bring greater value and a better experience to more customers, more associates, and more communities,” McMullen said, Friday, in a conference call with investors.
Shares of Kroger Co. lost 7.3% Friday, while those of Albertsons Cos. closed 8.3% lower.
Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.
The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from US antitrust regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission were already in the process of updating merger guidelines to better detect and prevent anticompetitive deals. In July, President Joe Biden signed an executive order promoting competition in business and calling for tougher scrutiny of mergers.
If approved by regulators, the deal is expected to close, in early 2024.
To ease the regulatory process, Kroger and Albertsons said they would divest stores in markets where they overlap. The companies said they would spin off up to 375 Albertsons stores in a standalone public company.
“We are confident, from the extensive work that we’ve done, that we have a clear path to achieve regulatory approval with divestitures,” Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said.
McMullen said the company would decide market-by-market whether stores would change their names.
“We’ll want to evaluate each market individually, who has the stronger market share,” he said.
Together, the stores would control around 13% of the US grocery market, assuming the sale or closure of around 400 stores for antitrust reasons, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Still, that is a distant second to Walmart’s 22% share. Amazon, which bought Whole Foods, in 2017, is also a growing player in the space, with 3% share. Warehouse store Costco controls 6%.
Value chains like Aldi and Dollar General —which have a combined 4% market share — have also been squeezing traditional grocers like Kroger and Albertsons, particularly as red-hot inflation pushes people to cut costs.
