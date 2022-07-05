FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 29, 2019. Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. has lost a legal bid to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. A High Court judge on Monday July 4, 2022, rejected the company’s argument that the regulations don’t take into account the nutritional value of milk added to cereal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)