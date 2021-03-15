Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 48F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.