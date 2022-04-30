FILE - A man looks at cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid abuse outside the courthouse where the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. A federal appeals panel is scheduled to hear arguments on whether members of the Sackler family can be granted protection from lawsuits as part of a bankruptcy settlement for the company they own, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. If the company doesn’t get what it wants, it could have to fight off thousands of individual lawsuits. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)