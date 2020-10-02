FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has entered a judgement of more than $5 million against former security contractor Edward Snowden to recover money he received for writing a book and giving speeches about his disclosure of the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and
Internet activity.
The judgment entered this week in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, comes after a judge ruled last year that Snowden violated secrecy agreements that required him to submit books and speeches to the government before publication to ensure classified information is not exposed. The judgement assigns a value to the amount of money Snowden earned from the book “Permanent Record” and about 100 speeches he gave while living in exile in Russia.
