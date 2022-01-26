FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. BNSF railroad's two biggest unions that represent 17,000 workers won't be able to go on strike over a new attendance policy they say would penalize employees for missing work for any reason, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)