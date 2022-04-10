NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company can keep running a public golf course in the Bronx, a judge ruled, Friday, saying New York City offered a baseless rationale for canceling the Trump Organization’s contract after the insurrection at the US Capitol last year.
The ruling sends the matter back to the city “for further proceedings.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those might be. The city Law Department said it was disappointed in the decision and was reviewing legal options.
The Trump Organization declared the decision a victory for the company and “a win for justice.”
The city’s move to cancel the contract to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park was “nothing more than a political vendetta,” the company said in a statement.
Days after Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he was scrapping the golf course contract. De Blasio said Trump incited the insurrection by whipping up the rioters.
Trump has denied that he bears any responsibility for the violence, on Jan. 6. Instead, he has said that the 2020 election drove his supporters to action and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others failed to provide adequate security.
Around the same time, the PGA of America cancelled an upcoming tournament at one of Trump’s golf clubs in New Jersey. De Blasio seized upon that decision as evidence that Trump had breached what the city characterized as a contract requirement to maintain a course that could attract professional tournaments.
