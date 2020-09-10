WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers advertised more jobs but hired fewer workers in July, sending mixed signals about the job market in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the number of US job postings on the last day of July rose to 6.6 million from 6 million at the end of June. A year earlier, employers posted 7.2 million job openings.
Hiring dropped to 5.8 million from 7 million in June.
