WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for unemployment benefits, last week, and while layoffs remain low, it was the fifth consecutive week that claims topped the 230,000 mark and the most in almost six months.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 2 rose to 235,000, up 4,000 from the previous week and the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported, Thursday. First-time applications generally track with the number of layoffs. Until early June, claims hadn't eclipsed 220,000, since January and have often been below 200,000, this year.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, inched up by 750, from the previous week, to 232,500.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, for the week ending June 25, rose by 51,000 from the previous week, to 1,375,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.