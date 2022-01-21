TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said, Thursday.
Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.
Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said.
The pandemic’s impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy.
Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of Coronavirus infections will kick in again, today, for Tokyo and about a dozen other regions, further hampering an economic recovery.
Japan logged a trade deficit in 2021 of 1.47 trillion yen ($12.9 billion), as exports for the year grew 21.5% while imports climbed 24.3%.
The price of oil and natural gas have soared to multi-year highs recently, adding to global concerns about inflation. Japan imports almost all its oil and gas and pays dearly when prices surge.
The weak yen is a boon for Japan’s exports, makes imports more expensive. The US dollar has traded recently at about 114 Japanese yen, up from about 104 yen a year ago.
Koya Miyamae, senior economist for SMBC Nikko Securities, said a speedy recovery in Japan’s exports was unlikely, partly because automakers face parts-supply problems. Auto parts production has been dented by COVID measures in other parts of Asia.
