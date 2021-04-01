TOKYO — Hitachi Ltd. is buying US digital engineering services company GlobalLogic Inc. for $9.6 billion, the Japanese industrial, electronic and construction conglomerate said Wednesday.
Tokyo-based Hitachi said the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachi’s digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. It will speed up efforts in the “digital transformation” of railways, energy and health care systems that are core Hitachi businesses, it said.
GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, operating design studios and software product engineering centers, with revenue expected to reach about $1.2 billion for fiscal 2021.
“Together we will create new social, environmental and economic value for our globally expanding client companies and elevate QoL, or quality of life, for people through contributions to realize sustainable society,” said Hitachi Chief Executive Toshiaki Higashihara.
Hitachi shares plunged 7.3% in Tokyo trading.
The deal was expected to close by the end of July, subject to regulatory approval.
