SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Demand for new homes in the US surged 4.3% in January with the housing market still one of the strongest segments of the economy.
Last month’s increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That’s much stronger than the 855,000 that economists were expecting. December’s new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000.
Sales of new homes are now 19.3% higher than they were last year
at this time.
“Sales would have been much higher if only builders could build faster,” said Robert Frick, economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. “Supply is only one issue, and for many Americans trying to buy their first home, rising prices are shutting them out of the market.”
Although the median price of a new home sold in January slipped to $346,400, that is up more than 5% from a year ago, far outpacing wage gains in the US Persistent demand fueled by record low mortgage rates has pushed prices higher over the past year.
