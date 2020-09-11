NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will become the first woman to ever lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds CEO Michael Corbat in February.
The New York bank announced the succession Thursday.
Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citi’s massive credit card business. She’s been with Citi for 16 years and had recently been tasked with leading the clean up of the bank’s troubled Latin American banking business.
Fraser will be the first woman to lead one of Wall Street’s big six banks, a major accomplishment in an industry long dominated by men. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has had two women as his second-in-command for years — Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak — but shows no signs of stepping down.
