This picture made available by ITA (Italy Air Transportation) on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, shows one of the company's first Airbus A320 that will start flying as of Oct. 15, 2021. Alitalia, long financially ailing, won’t exist anymore since Oct. 14, and its new incarnation, a new company called ITA, will start out with a fleet of 52 aircraft, which will go up to 78 in 2022 with the arrival of new-generation airplanes. The new company being formed says it will only keep some 2,800 of 10,000 of Alitalia’s employees. (ITA via LaPresse/AP)