FILE - A member of the military personnel eats an ice cream as he stands past an F15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, on display at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The future for fighter pilots was on display at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world’s biggest aviation, defense and aerospace expos. New technologies take on a bigger role in the cockpit, redefining what it means to be a ''Top Gun''. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)