MEXICO CITY (AP) — Troubled Mexican airline Interjet resumed flights Wednesday and pledged to pay back wages owed its employees, after the carrier suspended flights for three days, citing cash flow and maintenance issues.

Interjet has said it has suffered because of a drop-off in revenues due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the company pledged to pay back wages “as soon as possible.”

The agency said it had registered 1,542 complaints so far this year on Interjet, mainly regarding flight cancellations. In April, the agency cited Interjet for not having enough planes to meet its obligations.

