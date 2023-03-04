From left, Laura Kuster, Miranda Crotsley, and Hollen Barmer eat fish sandwiches, homemade perogies, and macaroni and cheese at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church fish fry in the West Homestead neighborhood of Pittsburgh, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. To innovate the age-old tradition of fish fries, Barmer and volunteers from Code for Pittsburgh created the "Pittsburgh Lenten Fish Fry Map," an online interactive map that locates and documents active fish fries from year to year across Western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)