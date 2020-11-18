SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — US industrial production rose 1.1% in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic.
It was a rebound after a downturn in September, but production still remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The rise was slightly better than the 1% analysts were expecting and combined with an upward revision in September’s number, has to be seen as good news as Coronavirus cases spike across the US and states re-instate restrictions.
It’s unclear what manufacturers will face in the coming months, but a sudden decline in demand, possibly combined with government-imposed restrictions on their operations due to the virus, could severely dampen industrial output.
A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1%, but is still about 5% below its level in February before the Coronavirus outbreak swept through the US, closing businesses, factories and schools.
In October, industry operated at 72.8% of capacity, down from a reading of 77% of capacity a year ago.
