SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — US industrial production rose 1.6% in December, a third straight monthly gain, but remains below its pre-pandemic level.
The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5% increase in November and a 1% increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. Even with those gains, industrial output is still about 3.3% below its level in February before the pandemic hit.
Manufacturing increased 0.9%, its eighth straight monthly gain, even as production of motor vehicles and parts declined 1.6%.
