FILE- An Indian police officer warns people against breaking the queues as they wait to exchange or deposit discontinued currency notes, outside a bank on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Nov. 15, 2016. In November 2016, India withdrew all 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee from circulation, in an effort to tackle corruption, black money and tax evasion. India’s top court hearing petitions challenging the currency ban on Monday, Jan.2. 2013 said the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)