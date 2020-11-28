NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy contracted by 7.5% in the July-September quarter following a record slump of 23.9% in the previous three months, pushing the country into a recession for the first time in its history.
The contraction occurred despite the government’s lifting of a strict two-month lockdown imposed across the country in March after the outbreak of the pandemic.
A country enters a technical recession if its economy contracts for two successive quarters.
Data released Friday by the National Statistical Office showed industry normalizing faster than the service sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.