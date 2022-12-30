Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
SunSprouts said, Thursday, that its recall covers 808 pounds of sprouts that it sold to distributors in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, in November and December. Health officials have said they linked the illnesses to alfalfa sprouts eaten at several restaurants and sold at several different grocery chains.
Neither the company nor health officials identified the restaurants and grocers that sold the sprouts that are suspected to be tainted with salmonella.
Nebraska health officials urged people not to eat alfalfa sprouts after they linked the illnesses to them. Most of the cases of salmonella were found in the Omaha area.
So far, no salmonella cases have been confirmed outside of Nebraska, but the Food and Drug Administration said it is conducting a multistate investigation into the outbreak.
Salmonella causes sometimes bloody diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly and young children are especially susceptible to developing severe illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 450 die from salmonella infections every year.
