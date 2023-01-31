As a frequent PayPal user, I wasn’t surprised to see a payment request on the app pop up. But when I read it, I knew something was wrong.
In the message, a stranger asked me to send them $699 in order to get a “refund.” While I instantly recognized the request as a scam, I still felt vulnerable; I didn’t immediately see any obvious way to flag the request as a scam, and with just one click, I could have accidentally sent this stranger a huge chunk of money.
I’m hardly alone in my worry over security when using peer-to-peer payment apps: According to a Pew Research Center survey published, in September 2022, about one-third of people who use payment apps or websites say they are “a little or not at all confident that payment apps or sites keep people’s personal information safe from hackers or unauthorized users.” And an alarming 13% of people who have ever used PayPal, Venmo, Zelle or Cash App say they have made the mistake of sending money to a scam artist.
Fraud prevention experts recommend these strategies to keep your money safe.
Only send money to people you know
Generally, peer-to-peer payment apps are designed to send money between friends — not strangers. If you use them to send money to someone you don’t know, then you put yourself at risk for fraud.
“You shouldn’t send money unless you’ve met people in real life and know who you are sending money to. If you do that, and you’re careful in terms of what number you are sending money to, these apps can be a convenient, safe and efficient way to move money,” says Paul Benda, senior vice president of operational risk and cybersecurity at the American Bankers Association, a trade association for the banking industry.
Use cash, credit cards in higher-risk situations
If you need to exchange money for goods or services with someone you don’t know, the safest way to do that is through cash or credit cards, says Axton Betz-Hamilton, an assistant professor in the School of Health and Consumer Sciences at South Dakota State University and author of “The Less People Know About Us,” a memoir about identity theft.
Credit cards, for example, come with fraud protection attached. “I want that protection, so I don’t use these apps,” she says.
While stolen cash can be harder to recover, it may be covered by homeowners and renters insurance policies (up to your policy’s limit and depending on your policy).
Be wary of texts, calls or unsolicited requests
Frauds are often perpetuated when scam artists send a text, phone call or other kind of message urging you to send money, perhaps claiming you are due a refund or late on a bill.
“Fraudsters continue to get better at what they do,” says Joel Williquette, senior vice president of operational risk policy at Independent Community Bankers of America, a trade group for community banks. That includes sending emails that are almost indistinguishable from legitimate banking emails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.