WASHINGTON — A House committee dealt the first ominous setback, Wednesday, to President Joe Biden’s social and environment package, derailing a money-saving plan to let Medicare negotiate the price it pays for prescription drugs.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee dropped the proposal from its piece of Biden’s signature domestic initiative on a 29-29 tie vote, with three moderate Democrats joining Republicans to oppose the pharmaceutical provision. The defeat underscores the power that centrists — or any small group of Democrats — have as Biden and party leaders try pushing the package through the narrowly divided Congress.
The defeat of the drug pricing language did not shut down Democrats’ path forward on the proposal because the House Ways and Means Committee is deliberating on nearly identical provisions.
The party is counting on the proposal, if enacted, to pay for a modest but significant part of their $3.5 trillion, 10-year plan to bolster safety net, climate change and other programs. Proponents say it could save $600 billion over the coming decade.
Opposing the drug pricing section were Democratic Reps. Scott Peters of California, Kathleen Rice of New York and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.
The Energy and Commerce panel’s vote came as Biden was holding face-to-face meetings Wednesday with two moderate Democratic senators who have said the overall size of the $3.5 trillion proposal is too big. The sessions underscored a White House drive to win the unanimous Democratic support the huge plan will need to survive in the 50-50 Senate.
Biden met with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and planned a later session with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The emerging legislation represents the heart of the president’s domestic agenda, but centrist unrest has prompted a delicate hunt by party leaders for a topline figure that moderate and progressive lawmakers can endorse.
Sinema spokesman John Labombard had a positive assessment of the senator’s White House session, a good sign in a process that has seen the party’s progressives and moderates stake out conflicting demands.
“Today’s meeting was productive, and Kyrsten is continuing to work in good faith with her colleagues and President Biden as this legislation develops,” Labombard said.
Biden and congressional Democratic leaders endorsed the $3.5 trillion figure, but in recent days have been more tentative about its ultimate size. The party will need every one of its votes in the Senate, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, and can lose no more than three Democrats in the House.
