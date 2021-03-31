MILWAUKEE (AP) — It’s been another record for home sales in Wisconsin this past month.
The latest figures from the Wisconsin Realtors Association found nearly 4,395 homes were sold in February, up 5.5% from the same month last year.
Marquette University economist David Clark, who produces the monthly reports in conjunction with the WRA, said extremely low mortgage rates have continued to strengthen the
housing sector.
“Mortgage rates hit their all-time low, at least since we’ve been tracking this going back to 1971, in December,” Clark said. “They dropped to 2.68%. You have a lot of potential buyers who are pretty motivated.”
Those low rates pushed existing home sales into record territory in late 2020, following the sharp declines at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.