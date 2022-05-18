By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Home Depot’s first-quarter sales improved despite a slow spring start and the home improvement chain raised its full-year guidance.
Revenue increased about 4% to $38.91 billion, easily beating Wall Street expectations, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks
Investment Research.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 2.2% globally, and 1.7% in the US.
However, the quarterly sales exhibited the slowest pace of growth in two years, noted Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, adding that it was still a pretty good quarter and that the company has managed to keep all the gains it made during the pandemic.
Saunders cautioned that Home Depot will need to keep an eye on some things, including customers transactions, which fell 3.9%. While customers are pulling bank on spending, particularly on big-ticket items, Saunders said that it’s not a major concern at the moment.
