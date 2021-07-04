FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2007, file photo, workers move the Coco Palms Resort unit sales sign away from the Kuamoo Road side of the former resort in Wailua, Hawaii. The historic resort where Elvis Presley's character got married in the 1961 film "Blue Hawaii" will go up for auction at a foreclosure sale on Kauai this month. The Garden Island newspaper reported the abandoned Coco Palms Resort will be auctioned July 26, 2021, on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Courthouse in Lihue. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, File)