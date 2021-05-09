FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo a view of a GWR (Great Western Railway) train waiting on a platform at Bristol Temple Meads station in Bristol, England. Passengers are facing significant travel disruption in Britain after a number of high-speed trains were taken out of service to undergo precautionary checks for cracks. Track operator Network Rail said cracks were discovered on several Hitachi 800 trains used by multiple companies. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, File)