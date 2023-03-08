This image provided by The Hershey Company shows the company's new plant-based Reese's peanut butter cups. Hershey said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that Reese’s plant-based peanut butter cups will be its first plant-based chocolate sold nationally when they go on sale in March. A second vegan offering, Hershey’s plant-based extra creamy with almonds and sea salt, will follow in April. (The Hershey Company via AP)