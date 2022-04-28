In this photo provided by Heaven Hill Distilleries are Heaven Hill bourbon whiskeys. Heaven Hill Distillery, one of the world’s largest bourbon producers, plans to revive its whiskey production in its Kentucky hometown — more than a quarter century after a devastating fire destroyed a previous production facility. The family-owned and operated spirits company announced plans Wednesday,April 27, 2022, to build a $135 million distillery expected to open by 2024 at Bardstown — in the heart of the state's bourbon country. (Heaven Hill Distilleries via AP)