HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor and legislative leaders expressed hope Monday that a new Coronavirus relief package being voted on in the US Congress will allow the state to either delay or avoid furloughing state employees.
Gov. David Ige said his staff was going through the 6,000-page bill to understand what help would be heading to Hawaii.
Word of the relief bill came as Ige released his proposed budget 30 days before the Legislature was scheduled to convene on Jan. 20. The budget, which covers spending for the next two fiscal years, included furloughs because Congress hadn’t yet agreed on a new relief bill when his staff drafted it. Then lawmakers in Washington came to an agreement on Sunday and put it in bill form Monday.
