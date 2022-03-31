Racks sit devoid of product in a Target store Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo. The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a healthy 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Wednesday, March 30, a slight downgrade from its previous estimates. For the January-March quarter of this year, the biggest drag will be a sharp reduction in the amount of goods businesses restock on their shelves and warehouses. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)