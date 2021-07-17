FILE - In this file photo dated July 2007, an Inuit seal hunter touches a dead seal atop a melting iceberg near Ammassalik Island, Greenland. The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast amounts of oil, has decided to suspend all oil exploration, Friday July 16, 2021, calling it “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.” (AP Photo/John McConnico, FILE)