CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; July corn dropped 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; July oats was off .25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 47.25 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Jun. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.2230 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.25 cents at $1.5977 a pound.
