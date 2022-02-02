SAN RAMON — Google’s digital advertising empire turned in another strong performance during the holiday shopping season, propelling a 36% increase in its corporate parent’s profit during the final three months of 2021.
The results announced, Tuesday, underscore how technology giants have adapted to become even more successful during a nearly two-year pandemic that has roiled much of the economy.
In a show of confidence intended to make its shares more affordable, Google parent Alphabet also announced plans for its first stock split since 2014. If approved, the proposed 20-for-one split will reduce the price for each share this July while keeping Alphabet’s market value intact. Alphabet’s stock surged nearly 9% in extended trading after the news came out.
Google stumbled during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, leading to its first year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue.
But as government-imposed lockdowns led people to order more takeout and shop more online, Google’s dominant online ad network became even more of a magnet for merchants trying to connect with consumers corralled at home. “Helping them thrive is more important than ever,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts during a conference call.
In last year’s October-December period, Google raked in $61.2 billion in ad sales, a 33% increase from the same period in the previous year.
As usual, Google’s ad business accounted for the bulk of Alphabet’s profits. The Mountain View, California, company earned $20.6 billion, or $30.69 per share, well above the average estimate of $27.66 per share from analysts surveyed by FactSet Research. Revenue rose 32% from the previous year to $75.3 billion, eclipsing analysts’ predictions for revenue of $72.3 billion.
The impressive numbers pushed Alphabet’s share price near $3,000 in extended trading. If the stock is still hovering around that price at the time of the proposed stock split, the shares would be reset at about $150 apiece, for a cut of 95%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.