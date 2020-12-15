NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the US, Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.
Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the US. The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector.
