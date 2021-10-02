WASHINGTON (AP) — Mary Barra, who became the first top executive of a big three auto company when she took over at General Motors, will become the first female chair of the Business Roundtable, an organization that represents some of the nation’s most powerful companies.
Barra replaces Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who completes his two-year term as chair at the end of this year.
Barra, whose career at GM began in 1980, became CEO in 2014 and she has led the company’s aggressive push into electric vehicles. General Motors has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035.
