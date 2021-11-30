Vendor Judit Sos sells eggs in a food market in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 20, 2021. From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide. As economies recover from lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased consumer demand has helped lead to rising inflation. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)