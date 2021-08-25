Co-founder of the app Stint, Sol Schlagman, holds his smartphone displaying the app running, at their headquarters in Camden, London, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. With Britain facing a pandemic and Brexit-induced labor shortage, some apps that recruit gig workers are playing a role in alleviating this shortage, such as Stint. In the U.S., similar apps addressing the pandemic-induced labor shortage are Gig Pro and Instaworks. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)