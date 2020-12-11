FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018, file photo, an attendee tries on the new Oculus Go goggles during F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Germany's Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said had initiated abuse proceedings over Facebook’s plans to require users of the latest Quest 2 virtual reality glasses produced by Oculus to register with a Facebook.com account. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)