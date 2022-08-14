BERLIN (AP) — German businesses and public institutions should heat their offices no higher than 66.2 degrees Fahrenheit this winter to help reduce the country’s consumption of natural gas, Germany’s economy minister said, Saturday.
Germany, the European Union’s biggest economy, is quickly trying to wean itself off using natural gas from Russia in response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. However Germany uses more Russian gas imports than many other EU nations. Russia has already cut off gas exports to several EU nations, and officials fear Moscow will use the gas exports as a political weapon to get sanctions against Russia reduced — or even cut the exports to Europe off altogether in the winter, when demand is the highest.
