THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A steel fabricator is closing in southwest Georgia, laying off 128 employees.
Alpharetta-based Cives Corp. is closing its Thomasville location, leaving it with seven nationwide.
Cives President Greg Orff told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that the economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic “created an unanticipated and unsustainable situation in what was already a difficult geographic market.”
Most employees have already been laid off and the remainder are winding down operations, Orff said. The plant opened 39 years ago, preparing steel for building projects.
