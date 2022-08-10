FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a Sunoco gas station along the Ohio Turnpike near Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Thanks largely to falling gas prices, the government’s inflation report for July, to be released Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, will probably show that prices jumped 8.7% from a year earlier, according to a survey of economists by data provider FactSet. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)