By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA — Georgia Power Co. wants to raise customer bills 12%, over the next three years, to pay for system improvements and higher costs and allow higher profits, the company said, Friday, in a rate filing with state regulators.
The filing kicks off a rate case before the Georgia Public Service Commission, with the five commissioners likely to vote on the plan, in December, and new rates taking effect, in January. Changes are likely before any vote.
A residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month pays Georgia Power an average of $128 a month now, Chief Financial Officer Aaron Abramovitz said, Friday. Under the plan, that would rise by $14.32 in 2023, reaching a total of $16.29, over the three-year period.
But those aren't the only price increases Georgia Power’s 2.3 million customers could face, next year. The Public Service Commission has already approved plans for the company to increase rates by $3.78 a month as soon as the first of two new nuclear units being built at Plant Vogtle come on line.
The company also will file, next year, to recover the cost of the coal and natural gas it uses to fuel its power plants, and Georgia Power President and CEO Chris Womack acknowledged, Friday, that the company is likely to file, in February 2023, to raise bills to pay more for fuel, but pledged to work with commissioners to “mitigate and minimize the impact to our customers.”
All that could lead to bills rising more than 15% for customers, in 2023, alone.
“Too many Georgians already struggle to pay their power bills,” said Liz Coyle, executive director of consumer advocacy group Georgia Watch. “This new rate increase would add a significant burden to household budgets.”
As has been traditional with regulated monopoly utilities, Georgia Power’s shareholders at the Atlanta-based Southern Co. would be protected from risk and guaranteed a profit. Georgia Power would collect an additional $2.8 billion over three years, compared to a $1.77 billion cumulative increase in the current three-year rate plan.
