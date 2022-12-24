FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Retailers are scoring one win in the government-wide spending bill. The $1.7 trillion funding package contains legislation that will force online marketplaces like Amazon and Facebook to verify high-volume sellers amid heightened concerns about retail theft. Brick-and-mortar retailers have been voicing concerns about the amount of goods being stolen from their stores and subsequently sold online. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)