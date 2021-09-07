FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2016, file photo, the logo of French oil giant Total SA is pictured at company headquarters in La Defense business district, outside Paris. French energy giant Total signed mega contracts with Iraq worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas and a crucial water project that officials said Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, will be key for the oil-rich country to maintain crude output. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)