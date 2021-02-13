NEW YORK — Three hosts for Fox News have filed motions to dismiss claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by a voting technology company. Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro were sued this month by Smartmatic. The Fox personalities argue they were doing their job in covering newsworthy assertions by the president that the electoral process was marred. A lawyer says Smartmatic is confident in its case.
Latest News
- CDC issues school reopening guidance
- Trump’s free speech defense open to dispute
- Brotherly Retirement
- Frog Aquatics teams up for Move Across California
- Leonard scores 33 as Clippers defeat Bulls
- College Basketball Top 25 results | Friday
- First of three storms brings snow to Sierras
- Today in history, Feb. 13, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing woman is found dead in hotel
- ACLU files suit against LASD, Lancaster
- Racist teacher comments alleged
- AV College will be vaccination site
- Lottery results, Feb. 6, 2021
- Lancaster requests lawsuit over Rives
- Cal City moves to alter zoning for task force
- Vaccines now available for senior citizens
- AVC pantry will hand out produce
- Lottery results, Feb. 13, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- ACLU files suit against LASD, Lancaster (2)
- Biden signs order to help factories (1)
- California keeps key virus data out of public sight (1)
- Reward for missing boys rises to $120,000 (1)
- Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after flames (1)
- Start Your Engines (1)
- Missing woman is found dead in hotel (1)
- New President: Big plans, big problems (1)
- Nation’s stormy politics could unsettle Newsom recall effort (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.