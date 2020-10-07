FILE - In this July 29, 2020, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks via video conference during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill in Washington. After years of calling Big Tech too big, Democratic lawmakers are calling for Congress to rein in Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple by breaking them up, limiting future mergers and blocking self-dealing that could hurt competitors. Those proposals are in a 450-page report issued Tuesday, Oct. 6, by a House antitrust panel. With the election less than a month away and a new Congress due to be sworn in Jan. 3, there's little chance of action on the report's recommendations this year. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP, File)