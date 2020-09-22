FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday after the company’s founder resigned amid allegations of fraud — just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors.
The company said late Sunday that Trevor Milton resigned and the departing executive chairman said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.
Milton said in a message to Nikola employees that he was stepping aside because “the focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me.”
Shares in the company based in Phoenix, Arizona, tumbled 17% as markets fell broadly Monday. Shares of GM fell 5.2%. A report from Hindenburg Research from Sept. 10 said Nikola’s success was “an intricate fraud” and based on “an ocean of lies” including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words “hydrogen electric” on the side of a vehicle that was actually powered by natural gas.
Hindenburg said it had taken a short position in Nikola stock, which means it could profit if the stock goes down.
Nikola said it contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is looking into Hindenburg’s allegations. News reports have said the US Justice Department is investigating as well.
In a prepared statement, Nikola said the Hindenburg report was “replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and chairman” and had hired an attorney to evaluate potential legal recourse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.