FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court has ruled former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must stand trial on fraud charges in connection with the company’s diesel emission scandal in which it sold cars with software that let them cheat on emissions tests.
The three-judge panel in Braunschweig in Volkswagen’s home region of Lower Saxony ruled that car buyers suffered a financial loss when they bought a car without being aware it was equipped with illegal software. The court found a “predominant likelihood” of conviction in the fraud charge.
It said four other defendants would face trial on charges of fraud in connection with aggravated tax evasion and illegal advertising. Dates for a public trial are to be set later.
Winterkorn, who denied wrongdoing, resigned from Volkswagen days after the US Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation in 2015.
